Watch: Brock Lesnar Suffers Hilarious Accident On SmackDown

Brock Lesnar’s latest WWE appearance did not go as planned.

The Beast Incarnate came out on this week’s episode of SmackDown coming live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. He was there to build his upcoming WrestlePalooza match with John Cena.

Before Lesnar could say anything about the bout, however, R-Truth made his entrance. He came out as his usual cheery self, interacting with the fans and rapping his way to the ring.

Truth said that he was here to welcome Brock before declaring that he ain’t scared of the former UFC star anymore. Lesnar claimed that he doesn’t know who Truth is.

Brock Lesnar Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction

The former K-Kwik got the Beast to break character at one point when he told Brock that he was the brother of John Cena and introduced himself as Ron Cena.

After some more back and forth, Brock Lesnar ended up hitting Ron with an F5. The former world champion unexpectedly got his pants ripped open during this spot. Though Lesnar played it cool and even acknowledged the accident while making his way to the back.

"F*CK IT STU I RIPPED MY PANTS"



LMAOOOOO#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/1pgSppKQCW — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) September 13, 2025

Tonight’s show also featured the return of Cody Rhodes who issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre for WrestlePalooza. You can check out what happened with Rhodes after SmackDown went off air here.