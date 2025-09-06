Brock Lesnar & SummerSlam Rematch Set for Norfolk SmackDown

The September 12, episode of WWE SmackDown will be a stacked show with plenty of huge matches and moments already confirmed. Here’s what’s already been confirmed for the SmackDown, the penultimate episode of the blue brand before WrestlePalooza

Brock Lesnar to Appear

After decimating John Cena on the September 5, show, Brock Lesnar’s return to the blue brand has been confirmed by WWE. The Beast Incarnate will be on the September 12, show, and one can only imagine that somebody will be taking a trip to Suplex City.

Randy Orton Vs. Drew McIntyre

After weeks of feuding, including battling at SummerSlam in tag-team action, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one to settle their rivalry. With both being former WWE World Champions, fans can expect an epic clash on SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton (c) Vs. Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill. Cargill was named the number one contender last Friday. The pair battled at WWE SummerSlam where Stratton retained her gold.

All this has been confirmed for WWE SmackDown in Norfolk, VA, and fans can also expect a United States title match. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from SmackDown on the road to WrestlePalooza.