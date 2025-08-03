Fans React To Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Amid Active Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit

The WWE fans are unsure about Brock Lesnar’s WWE return.

The Beast Incarnate made his shocking return to the company to close out night 2 of the 2025 SummerSlam PPV. He came out after the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader dropped the Undisputed WWE title back to The American Nightmare.

Cody had left the ring by the time Lesnar came around but Cena was still in the arena. The former UFC Champion ended up attacking the 17-time world champion and then stood tall to end the show.

Fans React To Brock Lesnar’s Return

Brock Lesnar had not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam event. He was scheduled for the 2024 Royal Rumble PPV but the company nixed those plans after the former champion was named in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar's name is mentioned and cited 44 times in Janel Grant's amended complaint against WWE and Vince McMahon. The complaint alleged Vince McMahon tried using Grant for sex favors to get Lesnar under a new contract. pic.twitter.com/BhF1BOb98N — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) August 4, 2025

It was alleged that McMahon offered Grant as a favor to the former MMA star in return of re-signing with the company, and Lesnar made demands to her during their phone conversation.

WWE officials seem to be expecting the backlash over Brock’s return as they cancelled the usual post-PLE press conference for the event and replaced it with a more controlled post show.

Though fans have still been voicing their opinion about the whole thing on social media, questioning the company’s decision. You can check out some of these reactions below:

if you support/ condone brock lesnar in any kind of way DISRESPECTFULLY fuck you and please unfollow and block me i don’t want you sick fuckers here — heavenli (@dearlyheav) August 4, 2025

WHY THE FUCK IS BROCK LESNAR BACK GET THE FUCK OUTTTT #SummerSlam2025 pic.twitter.com/vnJ0DB2Ea2 — Conour (@Conourss) August 4, 2025

Bringing back Brock Lesnar and cancelling post-show press conferences in the same weekend. Triple H is a coward and a fraud. — Aqeel (@Aqeelk94) August 4, 2025

Fuck Brock Lesnar, Fuck Triple H, Fuck WWE.



I'm Out https://t.co/JsvrYGUAXp pic.twitter.com/REU0fnVAKp — Cyber Saiyan ???? (@CyberScreens13) August 4, 2025

Triple H in the White House and they brought back Brock Lesnar in the same week pic.twitter.com/pBRgfbbaxk — Isaiah ? (@CallinIsaiah) August 4, 2025

BROCK LESNAR’S GOT A SEX TRAFFICKING LAWSUIT WHAT IS HE DOING HERE pic.twitter.com/cG5AnpnNVE — Carlos. ? (@aaaveleyrahawk) August 4, 2025

“Brock Lesnar” stealing the show from John Cena in his final summerslam of his career pic.twitter.com/vFuN54zbRC — Coby White All-NBA ? (@Belli_ficial) August 4, 2025

FYI, if anyone comes into my mention defending Brock Lesnar, who enabled and participated in the abhorrent torture of a young woman. I will not argue- I will block you. Protect women! pic.twitter.com/W4HNQPq2SN — ?? ?????? ??????? ???? ??? (@SatNextTo) August 4, 2025

“Brock Lesnar from the Janel Grant lawsuit?” pic.twitter.com/PiNjvHnq7i — The Swinger ? (@SwingerFitz) August 4, 2025

triple h being a VERY VOCAL trump supporter & BROCK LESNAR returning in the same week is very eye opening pic.twitter.com/F6DGhuxnPA — jp ? (@trinsbang) August 4, 2025

brock lesnar was involved in sex trafficking a woman pic.twitter.com/Wzhx2q92xq — abbi (@abbipaperbags) August 4, 2025