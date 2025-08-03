Fans React To Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Amid Active Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit

The WWE fans are unsure about Brock Lesnar’s WWE return.
The Beast Incarnate made his shocking return to the company to close out night 2 of the 2025 SummerSlam PPV. He came out after the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader dropped the Undisputed WWE title back to The American Nightmare.
Cody had left the ring by the time Lesnar came around but Cena was still in the arena. The former UFC Champion ended up attacking the 17-time world champion and then stood tall to end the show.
Fans React To Brock Lesnar’s Return
Brock Lesnar had not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam event. He was scheduled for the 2024 Royal Rumble PPV but the company nixed those plans after the former champion was named in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon.
It was alleged that McMahon offered Grant as a favor to the former MMA star in return of re-signing with the company, and Lesnar made demands to her during their phone conversation.
WWE officials seem to be expecting the backlash over Brock’s return as they cancelled the usual post-PLE press conference for the event and replaced it with a more controlled post show.
Though fans have still been voicing their opinion about the whole thing on social media, questioning the company’s decision. You can check out some of these reactions below: