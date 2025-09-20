Watch: Brock Lesnar Teases Big Reunion Before WrestlePalooza

Brock Lesnar might be reuniting with an old friend soon.

The Beast Incarnate made an appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown, before his scheduled match against John Cena at WrestlePalooza tomorrow night.

The former UFC Champion came out during the opening moments of the show as Michael Cole was heading to the back to take his interview before the PLE match. Lesnar scooped Cole up and marched into the ring.

As Brock looked to do some damage to the WWE announcer, his partner Corey Graves got into the ring, trying to calm the Beast down. The former World Champion, however, ended up taking out his anger on Graves instead, and he delivered a big F5 to the former NXT star.

Brock Lesnar Meets Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman meeting before WrestlePalooza ???pic.twitter.com/A3LGIBT2y8 — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) September 20, 2025

Brock Lesnar then destroyed some things at the ringside before getting into the ring again and delivering another F5 to Graves. The former champion then finally headed to the back, where he ran into Paul Heyman.

The advocate was accompanied by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The two former partners smiled at each other and Lesnar told Heyman that they ‘should talk’ before walking away.

Heyman last worked with Lesnar leading up to Brock’s WrestleMania 38 match with Roman Reigns. Paul had helped the Tribal Chief beat Lesnar at the time. It’s unknown what a potential reunion between the two means for Heyman’s partnership with Seth Rollins but we should get an idea in coming weeks.