Brock Lesnar To Be Added To WWE 2K25

Brock Lesnar is officially being added back into the WWE 2K25 video game. “The Beast Incarnate” will be a key part of the upcoming “John Cena farewell pack,” a new downloadable content pack scheduled for release on Thursday, October 16. The news comes after the release of the latest game update, Patch 1.26, which added the names of the new characters to the game’s data, confirming their imminent arrival.

The new patch has revealed that several new character models will be included in the pack. In addition to the modern-day Brock Lesnar, who is reportedly set to have a 94 overall rating, the DLC will also feature a 2003 version of John Cena, a model based on his appearance at WrestleMania 41, and a playable version of his father, John Cena Sr. A new “John Cena farewell edition” of the entire game is also scheduled to be released on the same day.

Lesnar was previously removed from promotional material and a planned DLC release earlier this year after his name was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon. His return to the video game now follows his shocking return to WWE programming at SummerSlam in August, where he attacked John Cena and later beat Cena at Wrestlepalooza. The official notes for Patch 1.26 are below: