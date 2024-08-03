Bron Breakker Wants To Defend IC Title Against John Cena After SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Bron Breakker has made a very interesting proposition for John Cena’s retirement tour after he wins the Intercontinental Championship this Saturday.

SEScoops correspondent MuscleManMalcolm caught up with the former NXT Champion at the WWE SummerSlam media day. They discussed things such as Breakker’s time in the NFL, his unique way of hyping himself, and more.

When asked about challenging Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at the PLE tonight, Bron mentioned his Money In The Bank loss against Zayn. The WWE superstar claimed that Sami caught him unprepared the first time, but now he is ready for everything:

“You know what, I’m prepared for everything. Anything and everything this weekend. Because, you know, I think we gotta give credit where credit’s due. Sami Zayn caught me sleeping per say at Money In The Bank, but I’m locked and loaded man. Focused like shit. Effort, attitude, toughness, gonna be on full display this weekend. I’m taking it to him. So I’m ready for everything.”

Bron Breakker Wants To Face John Cena

Bron Breakker also put forward a very interesting proposition when asked who he would like to defend the Championship against. The 26-year-old mentioned how John Cena has never held the IC title in his career, and challenged the 16-time world champion to come take the belt from him:

“John Cena. He has never won the Intercontinental Championship before. So I say come take it from me. Come take the Championship from me. Grow some balls, come take the Championship from me. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

The Cenation Leader has confirmed that he will be active throughout 2025 and he is planning to make around 25-30 appearances for the company.

The Hollywood star chasing the IC title to become a Grand Slam Champion before his official retirement would certainly make for a very interesting story in his final year.