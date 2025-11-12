Bron Breakker On John Cena: “It’s Been An Honor To Learn from Him”

Bron Breakker, one of the top rising stars in WWE, feels honored to have gotten the chance to learn from John Cena.

Speaking with the Boston Herald, Breakker said he has developed a line of communication with Cena and appreciates how approachable the WWE legend has been. Passing on knowledge and getting to speak with younger talent have been a priority for Cena as he nears retirement.

“It’s been an honor to learn from him,” Breakker said. “He’s a quality human being, and he makes himself approachable. We’ve developed an open line of communication, and I can’t say enough about him.”

Cena won the Intercontinental title from Dominik Mysterio on Raw this week. That was Cena’s final appearance in Boston as an active wrestler. He now has only three WWE dates before retirement: Raw at Madison Square Garden next Monday, Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29, and Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

The Boston Herald asked Breakker about potentially being one of Cena’s last opponents. “There aren’t too many chances left, so it wouldn’t be something I would take lightly,” Breakker responded. “If I get that chance, I’ll be ready.”

Breakker is part of The Vision in WWE with Bronson Reed and his manager Paul Heyman. The men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series is slated to feature Breakker, Reed, and Logan Paul leading a team against CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. More participants are still set to be added to the match, which was made official on the November 10 episode of Raw.