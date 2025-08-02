Bron Breakker Suffers Apparent Injury at WWE SummerSlam

Bron Breakker appears to have been injured of the opening contest of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

After his match, a losing effort that saw him team with Bronson Reed against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, Breakker was showing signs of an injury. A fan in attendance caught this footage of Breakker being helped to the back after his match.

This is a serious situation for Breakker, who just became the defacto leader of his faction after Seth Rollins went down with his own injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Bron Breakker’s condition following WWE SummerSlam.