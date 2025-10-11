Bronson Reed Pins Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel: Perth

A surprising loss for Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief opened the 2025 Crown Jewel PPV from Perth, battling against Bronson Reed in an Australian street fight.

The bout saw both the stars using their surroundings to their advantage and using weapons such as tables, chairs and even cricket bats to try and get the upper hand on their opponent.

As expected, Bron Breakker made an appearance towards the ending of the bout, taking out Reigns. The Usos, who had been instructed to stay away from the match by Roman, then came out to help their cousin.

The twin brothers were able to take control of the situation for a while but the Vision eventually got back on top. After taking out the Usos, Bronson Reed brought Reigns back into the ring and he looked to send the Tribal Chief through a table set at the turnbuckle.

BRONSON REED HAS PINNED ROMAN REIGNS.



THE BIGGEST WIN OF HIS WWE CAREER ?



JEY USO ACCIDENTALLY SPEARED ROMAN REIGNS ?#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/wErJJguY3b — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) October 11, 2025

Roman Reigns: I love you, I love you, but I don’t wanna see yall til Christmas.



LMAOOOO WHAT ?? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/2y4bCrC1wv — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) October 11, 2025

Roman tried to fight his opponent and he managed to get free of his hold, only for Jey Uso to inadvertently spear him through the table. Reed then delivered a big Tsunami and pinned the Head of The Table.

Reigns was visibly upset with his cousins after the match and expressed the same to them before leaving disappointed. Jey Uso did not seem to take the criticism lightly, and he was the next to make his exit, leaving Jimmy Uso alone.

This is only the second time Roman Reigns has been pinned in a one-on-one match in the last 5 years, after Cody Rhodes beat him at WrestleMania 40. It’ll be interesting to see what direction he takes to recover from this loss.