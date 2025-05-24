Bronson Reed Returns, Aligns With Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event kicked off in a thunderous manner with the return of Bronson Reed to programming. In the opening match, CM Punk and Seth Rollins battled Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This back-and-forth contest featured some of the very top stars Monday Night Raw has to offer.

The finish of the match saw the faces rolling until Reed emerged and sent Punk through the barricade. The numbers game would prove too much for Sami, who was pinned by Bron Breakker. After the match, Breakker and Reed tease throwing hands, until Rollins hugged his former nemesis. Reed and Breakker also hugged and Reed would hit a Tsunami on Punk for good measure.

WHERE DID HE COME FROM????



BRONSON REED IS BACK!!! ???#SNME pic.twitter.com/CPTzpIZwFb — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

Reed had suffered an injury at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024 after diving off of the WarGames structure. Now Reed is back and is part of what’s proving to be one of WWE’s most dominant groups.