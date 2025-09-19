Bronson Reed Reveals When He Found Out About Joining “The Vision”

Bronson Reed has revealed that he found out he was going to be a member of the new dominant faction, “The Vision,” just a few days before he made his return from injury. The powerhouse performer had been on the sidelines for several months recovering from surgery, a period that often creates uncertainty for a wrestler’s future creative direction. Reed’s inclusion in the new group led by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was a surprise and immediately placed him back in a top-tier storyline, a move that he learned about at the last minute.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Reed shared the story of his return. He first recounted a reassuring conversation he had with WWE’s Chief Creative Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, shortly after his surgery, which put his mind at ease about his spot in the company.

“I was lucky enough, a few weeks after my surgery, Hunter [Triple H] rang me and I had a conversation with him. I remember him saying, ‘Don’t worry about your spot,’ because that’s what everyone worries about. He said (H/T to Fightful), ‘When you’re good and healthy, you’ll come back and be in a good spot.’ I kept him as a man of his word, and I didn’t even think about what I was going to come back to, I just made sure to be the best I could be with my injury and everything for when I was ready to return. I didn’t know about any of the Vision stuff until a few days before. It was one of those things where it was, ‘Okay, this is our thing,’ and it worked out.”

Since returning, Reed and his stablemate Bron Breakker have served as the heavy muscle for the faction, which also includes Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch. They are scheduled for a tag team match at the WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event tomorrow night, where they will face the recently reunited Usos.