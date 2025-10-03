Bronson Reed Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that WWE powerhouse Bronson Reed quietly signed a new multi-year contract with the company several months ago. The news, which had not been previously reported, confirms that the Raw superstar will be a fixture on WWE programming for the foreseeable future. Reed has been a consistent and reliable performer for the company since his return in 2022, and this long-term deal is a clear sign of the faith that WWE management has in him as a key part of their roster.

According to the report, sources indicated that Reed re-signed with WWE “quite a long time ago.” It was also noted that his performance since re-signing has been so impressive that he is reportedly already in a strong position to secure another new and improved deal within the next year.

Reed’s journey in WWE has been a unique one. He first signed with the company in 2019 and became a top star in the “black-and-gold” era of NXT, where he captured the NXT North American Championship. He was surprisingly released from the company in August 2021 but went on to have an impressive run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which ultimately led to WWE bringing him back in December 2022. Since his return to the main roster, he has been a dominant force on Monday Night Raw and is currently a key member of the “Vision” faction alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.