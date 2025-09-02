Bronson Reed Reveals What Triple H Told Him About 2024 WarGames Injury

Bronson Reed has revealed his first reaction to his 2024 injury.

The heavyweight star suffered a foot injury while competing in the WarGames match at the 2024 Survivor Series PLE in November. The injury kept him out of action for more than 6 months and led to him missing important events such as Raw’s Netflix debut and WrestleMania 41 before he returned in May this year.

Bronson Reed WWE Survivor Series top of the cage splash on a table spot!#WWESurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/lluyENPMnd — Al Leung (@AlLeung) December 1, 2024

The 37-year-old opened up about this time during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, while promoting the upcoming Crown Jewel: Perth event in October.

Revealing his immediate reaction to the injury, Bronson Reed claimed that he was in shock more than pain. The former NJPW star was being pushed by the company as a monster heel at the time, and he felt like the injury would derail his career:

“In the moment, I remember it happening, and I wasn’t even in pain. I think I was in more shock, like, ‘Oh no, what’s this gonna mean?’ I stood up and I walked backstage. The doctors didn’t think I had anything broken because I was able to walk.”

You’re Gonna Be In The Right Spot: Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed mentioned that he couldn’t even stand on his foot after the adrenaline had worn off but the creative head Triple H reassured him about his spot:

“He called me himself, and he said, ‘Just worry about rehabbing and getting yourself right again…when you come back here, you’re gonna be in the right spot.”

Triple H fulfilled his promised as Bronson Reed joined The Vision faction upon his return, aligning himself with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker.