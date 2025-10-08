Bronson Reed: Working With Paul Heyman Is A “Dream Come True”

“Big” Bronson Reed has opened up about his experience being managed by the legendary Paul Heyman, calling the partnership a “dream come true.” Reed and Heyman were officially paired on-screen in May of this year when Reed was revealed as a member of the dominant faction, The Vision, alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

The alliance has elevated Reed to the main event scene on Monday Night Raw, and in a new interview, he discussed how much he values the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest minds in the history of the wrestling business. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, the Australian powerhouse, who grew up as a huge fan of ECW, explained what it means to have Heyman in his corner.

“Honestly, for me, you know, I was a huge wrestling fan and specifically ECW. So it’s a bit of a dream come true for me. If I could have asked myself five years ago: ‘Who would you want to be managing you as a pro wrestler?’ I would pick Paul Heyman. He is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to this business. So I feel like, if anything, I sort of make sure to pick his brain as much as possible because that just helps me with my career.”

He is scheduled to face Roman Reigns this Saturday, October 11, at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, Western Australia. The highly personal grudge match will be contested under Australian Street Fight rules, giving the hometown star a potential advantage. The match is a rematch from their encounter at Clash in Paris, which Reigns won, but was followed by a post-match attack from Reed and The Vision that left Reigns needing to be stretchered out of the arena.