Bronson Reed Confirms Why WWE Merchandise Was Pulled

Bronson Reed has made a habit of stealing Roman Reigns’ shoes, so much so that he has been christened the ‘Tribal Thief’ on WWE TV. Earlier this year, a shirt based on this gimmick was released, but was pulled, edited, and re-released shortly after.

The original design featured the ‘Tribal Thief’ label as well as a shoe that bore a striking resemblance to Nike’s Jordan sneakers. While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Reed explained how this image forced WWE to temporarily pull the shirt.

“There was some copyright infringement stuff that made them remove the shoes, which is fair enough, I get it.“

The shirt was subsequently re-released, albeit with the image of the shoe removed. On the podcast, Reed shared that he had originally intended for a generic shoe to be used on the shirt, and hopes to one day see the shirt released as he’d first imagined.

With or without merch, Reed has proven to be a thorn in the side of the OTC. While Reigns was victorious at Clash in Paris, Reed dismantled the Tribal Chief after the match. Reigns recently returned to WWE programming, hungry for payback on the Australian.

Reed and Reigns will collide in an ‘Australian Street Fight’ at Crown Jewel: Perth, with thousands of Bronson’s fellow Australians cheering him on. With Reed signing a new contract with WWE, fans can expect plenty more from him in the years to come.