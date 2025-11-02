Son of John Cena’s Forgotten Tag Team Partner Wants To Be His Final Opponent

People are already lining up to be part of John Cena’s final opponent tournament.

The latest edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featured a video package where the Cenation Leader himself announced a 16 men tournament to determine his last opponent come December 13.

Cena said that he wants his final opponent to be whoever is ready to step up and seize the same kind of opportunity he was given during his WWE debut match against Kurt Angle back in 2002.

The 17-time world champion teased that the tournament, kicking off on November 10 from his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, will not only involve wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT but maybe also names that are not a part of WWE.

Fans have started speculating who will be part of this tournament and a couple of people have already thrown their names out. This includes former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry as well as NXT star Brooks Jensen:

It’s been 22 years since John Cena screwed my fathers career over… maybe my time is now #SNME https://t.co/7FRSDrqGPH — Brooks Jensen (@BrooksJensenWWE) November 2, 2025

Jensen actually has some hidden history with John Cena. His father, Bull Buchanan, was paired with the Hollywood star in the very early days of Cena’s Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick in 2002.

The pairing only lasted a couple of months before John blamed Buchanan for a loss against Los Guerreros and replaced him with a debuting Redd Dogg. Bull was released from his WWE contract a few weeks later.