Buff Bagwell Undergoes Leg Amputation After Five-Year Medical Struggle

Wrestling legend Marcus “Buff” Bagwell chooses amputation over continued pain, marking a new chapter in his comeback story

Former WWE and WCW superstar Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has undergone a below-knee amputation of his right leg, ending a five-year medical ordeal that began with a devastating car crash in 2020. The procedure, documented by fellow wrestling veteran Maven Huffman, represents Bagwell’s decision to choose mobility and hope over prolonged suffering.

The Crash That Changed Everything

Bagwell’s journey began in August 2020 when he crashed his vehicle through a $300,000 brick building behind Cumberland Mall in Marietta, Georgia. The former wrestling star, who had been drinking and taking Xanax that evening, blacked out behind the wheel. The impact completely destroyed his right kneecap, with Bagwell describing how it “exploded” on impact.

“I thought I was sober enough to drive, but I blacked out,” Bagwell explained. The crash left him with injuries so severe that traditional knee replacement surgery became impossible.

A Marathon of Failed Surgeries

Over the following years, Bagwell endured more than 30 surgeries in desperate attempts to save his leg. Twenty-one of these procedures occurred in the early aftermath of the accident, as doctors moved his calf muscle in an attempt to preserve the patellar tendon. The interventions left him with multiple open wounds, extensive scarring, and chronic pain.

Despite the medical team’s efforts, Bagwell’s condition only worsened. In 2022, doctors gave him devastating news: there was a 75% chance he would lose the leg anyway. His final prognosis offered only a 20% chance of retaining a functional limb, and only through additional complex surgeries that would leave him permanently immobile.

Addiction and Rock Bottom

The prolonged medical crisis sent Bagwell into a spiral of alcohol and prescription drug abuse. For approximately two years following the accident, he admits to “drinking and staying messed up” as frustration and isolation consumed him.

“I couldn’t do simple things like put on my right shoe without help,” Bagwell revealed. “I would often sleep in it just to avoid needing assistance the next day.”

The wrestling star, once known for his impressive physique and athletic prowess, found himself trapped in his own body for five years.

A Life-Changing Decision

Everything changed when Bagwell met his current partner, Stacy, who provided crucial emotional support. After viewing videos of amputees who had regained active lifestyles, Bagwell made the difficult decision to undergo amputation rather than continue the cycle of failed surgeries.

“I saw this as the only real path forward,” he said before the procedure.

Surgery Day and Recovery

The amputation surgery, originally scheduled for 1.5 to 2 hours, extended beyond five hours due to complications, causing anxiety among family and friends waiting at the hospital. Despite the lengthy procedure, Bagwell emerged in good spirits.

“There’s little pain, but I can still feel my ankle and calf even though they’re gone,” Bagwell reported post-surgery, describing the phantom limb sensations common among amputees.

While acknowledging the emotional impact of seeing his missing leg, Bagwell quickly shifted focus to his recovery and future prospects.

Looking Toward a Wrestling Return

Remarkably, the five-time tag team champion hasn’t ruled out a return to the wrestling ring with a prosthetic leg. Drawing inspiration from other amputee athletes who have regained full mobility, Bagwell views his amputation not as an ending, but as the beginning of a comeback story.

“I want to show others that you can have just as good a life with or without a leg,” Bagwell stated. “This is about becoming a source of hope for people facing life-altering adversity.”

A New Mission

Now 54, Bagwell is transforming his personal struggle into a platform for inspiring others. The man who once dominated wrestling rings alongside legends like Hollywood Hogan is determined to prove that life after amputation can be meaningful, active, and fulfilling.

His story, documented by Maven Huffman who drove 800 miles to capture this pivotal moment, serves as both a cautionary tale about the dangers of substance abuse and a testament to human resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity.

For Bagwell, the amputation represents not loss, but liberation—freedom from five years of pain and the beginning of what he calls his "next chapter."