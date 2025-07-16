Bully Ray Doesn’t Believe WWE Women’s Division Should Have Their Own Show

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE is in the history books. Following its success there have been talks of third installment of the show but wrestling legend Bully Ray thinks otherwise.

The former tag-team champion never holds back when it comes to sharing his thoughts. He has now opened up on WWE’s all-women pay-per-view series, Evolution.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he believes the company should snub the idea of another Evolution PLE. Bully Ray reckoned that there was little promotion and build up to the show. Bully Ray felt that the buildup to Evolution 2 didn’t match the hype of major shows like AEW All In Texas or Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“We weren’t thinking Evolution because that was any disrespect to the women, to the warriors out there in the ring. It’s just that the build to Evolution didn’t feel like the build to Saturday Night’s Main Event, it didn’t feel like the build to All In, thus, we weren’t expecting that kind of show.”

Bully Ray further stated that WWE’s female wrestlers have already cemented their place on the main stage. Ray felt they have proven their worth and should be featured alongside the men on regular shows, and not separated into standalone events.

“I don’t think we need to single the women out anymore and give them their own shows, I think the women have proven themselves that they should have their segments, their matches, their promos on main shows because they belong as much as the men do.”

The inaugural WWE Evolution PLE took place back in 2018 and Evolution 2 aired this past Sunday. As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there is also belief that people within WWE were “thrilled” with the 2025 Evolution PLE. Johnson stated the following:

“The feeling among those we spoke to is they’d ‘have to do’ another Evolution show after the excellent quality of the show last night, but there’s no set timetable as to if or when that happens – and those we spoke to made it clear nothing has been decided, just that in their opinion, it’s logical there would be another after the execution of last night’s show.”

We will have to see if there will be Evolution 3 in the coming years.