Cam Skattebo Tells Critics to “Unfollow” After WWE RAW Backlash

Injured New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo fired back at critics who questioned his appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW while recovering from a season-ending ankle injury.

The rookie, who suffered a dislocated ankle, fractured fibula, and deltoid ligament rupture in Week 8 against Philadelphia, faced backlash after appearing at Madison Square Garden during John Cena’s final RAW episode on November 17. NY sports radio personalities criticized the appearance, with some calling it “not a good look” for an injured player.

Skattebo, still wearing a protective boot from his October 27 surgery, was ringside with teammates Abdul Carter and Roy Robertson-Harris when The Judgment Day faction approached comedian Andrew Schulz. After JD McDonagh taunted the Giants about playing defense “for the first time this season,” Skattebo shoved him, sparking a staged altercation.

The fourth-round pick from Arizona State didn’t hold back in his social media response: “Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on.”

The Giants running back, nicknamed “Nature Boy” by teammates for his wrestling fandom, explained he’s seeking happiness during his recovery. “I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy,” Skattebo stated, adding, “Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say.”

Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on. I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find… — cameron skattebo (@camskattebo5) November 18, 2025

Skattebo assured fans he wouldn’t jeopardize his recovery, noting “Trust me, wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize anything” and clarifying his injured foot remained off the ground during the segment.

WWE Shop has since released official Cam Skattebo merchandise following his appearance at Cena’s historic final RAW at MSG.