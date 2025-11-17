Giants’ Skattebo Brawls with Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw at MSG

WWE Raw delivered an unexpected crossover moment at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2025, when New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo engaged in a physical altercation with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day faction.

The incident unfolded when Mysterio and his faction confronted Skattebo and comedian Andrew Schulz in the crowd. According to reports, Mysterio initiated physical contact, prompting Skattebo and several Giants teammates to intervene. The confrontation quickly escalated into a ringside melee featuring shoving and heated exchanges that captivated both the live audience and television viewers.

WWE capitalized on the moment, releasing video highlights across its platforms and a line of Cam Skattebo merchandise at WWE Shop.

The altercation was one of several high-profile segments during a stacked Madison Square Garden show that also featured John Cena’s final Monday Night Raw appearance. The combination of legitimate sports figures, celebrity involvement, and wrestling personalities created a memorable moment that exemplified WWE’s ability to generate mainstream attention through carefully orchestrated confrontations.

The segment demonstrated WWE’s continued success in blending sports entertainment with celebrity culture, using local sports heroes to enhance storylines and create viral moments for its flagship programming.