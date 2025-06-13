Cameraman Stu Needs Haircut After Logan Paul’s Gum Mishap

WWE Superstars are known for changing up their looks from time to time, but now Stu the cameraman has otten a haircut, thanks to Logan Paul. In his latest vlog, Paul discussed a recent entrance from SmackDown where he was supposed to throw a piece of gum at the camera lens, only for it to catch Stu instead.

“Stu, I could not believe what I was seeing with my own eyes… I couldn’t show remorse in the moment because I was walking down the aisle.”

Paul had the chance to speak with Stu during his vlog. When Paul asked why Stu didn’t just take the gum out, the veteran WWE camera operated fired back, sharing “That’s why I got the friggin’ haircut!”

Stu is the one who holds the camera, but has become quite the star in his own right. Prior to his heel turn, John Cena would often address Stu when speaking directly to the camera, resulting in fans wanting to learn much more about the cameraman.

Fans may never see Stu’s haircut, but he has a new look thanks to Logan Paul, a look he clearly isn’t ready to embrace just yet.