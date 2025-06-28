Canadian Man Faces Federal Stalking Charges In Liv Morgan Incident

A Canadian professional wrestling fan is facing federal charges after an alarming stalking incident where he allegedly attempted to break into the Florida home of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

According to a recently unsealed FBI affidavit, 41-year-old Shawn Chan of Scarborough, Ontario, was captured on surveillance video on May 31 trying to enter Morgan’s home. The affidavit states Chan flew to Orlando on May 26 and, four days later, arrived at Morgan’s residence. The footage reportedly shows him circling the property, trying the front door handle multiple times, and searching for a spare key.

After failing to gain entry, Chan allegedly found an air rifle that had been left on the porch and was seen on video holding the weapon. The affidavit identifies the weapon as a “Sig Sauer MCX .177 air rifle capable of firing metal pellets at 600 feet per second.”

After more than two hours, Chan left a handwritten note near the front door that included his name and contact information, stating, “I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more.”

On June 3, Chan appeared at the WWE Performance Center, where Morgan was present for a taping. Security personnel, who had been alerted and shown the surveillance footage, recognized Chan and notified authorities. He was taken into custody, and during a search, officers reportedly found two bottles of liquid on his person, which Chan described as “medicines, one of which was to treat injuries such as bleeding.”

Morgan informed police that she did not know Chan. He has been indicted on one count of interstate domestic violence and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Orlando on July 18.