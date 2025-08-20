‘Cancel Me’ – Becky Lynch Pushes Back on Cancel Culture

Becky Lynch’s latest appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes delivered an in-depth, candid look at wrestling’s evolving meaning, the value of being a heel, and why legacy in WWE is as much about wisdom as it is about championship gold.

The Power of Being a Heel

“I really love being a bad guy. I feel like I do more good being bad, you know? … I’m a better wrestler that way. I’m better at making people look good. I’m not a cool wrestler. I don’t have cool moves… I don’t like—you don’t do anything.”

This wrestling self-assessment isn’t humility—it’s Becky’s way of highlighting the subversive art of being a heel. Instead of seeing “bad guy” as a slur, Lynch embraces it for what it means backstage: someone capable of getting an entire roster over.

Fame, Family, and the Art of Balance

Becky’s message on balancing career and motherhood was refreshingly direct:

“It’s mind-blowing to me… the fact that I have this family is—it’s unbelievable. That’s it. That’s life, that’s living. When I was gone for that year, I’d have friends over, we’d have dinner parties. Because I read about this article where they said the dinner party was dying. And I said, not on my watch.”

Cancel Culture and Speaking Freely

The WWE star didn’t shy away from controversy, either:

“Cancel me. Because I found that you really can’t be canceled unless you’re a piece of shit. If you just said something dumb one time, that’s not enough.”

Her take on public blowback:

“I want enemies… I started to dare. Go ahead, please cancel me.”

Heel vs. Babyface: Wrestling Politics Unfiltered

Lynch articulated a distinction most only discuss in private:

“When you are a babyface, you have to be selfish. Because you have to be liked. Your job is to look the coolest… it becomes political… Whereas when you’re a heel, my job is to make you look cool… It’s way less stress.”

Mentors, Legacy, and Generational Ties

Cody Rhodes shared a memory of Dusty Rhodes’ last words to him:

“I got this pitch, Dusty. And he goes, ‘Shut up, Becky.’ And that was it. … I couldn’t ask for better last words.”

Lynch, meanwhile, offered her take on wrestling mentorship:

“If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will.”

Becky Lynch is currently WWE’s Women’s Intercontinental Champion and a central figure on Monday Night Raw. She recently defended her title against Natalya in a high-profile bout, reviving their long-running rivalry with personal jabs both on TV and social media. Lynch has been demanding that Natalya show the same ruthless edge she displayed during past heel runs.

After successfully retaining her title, the latest Raw episode featured an intense showdown where Nikki Bella intervened post-match, preventing Lynch from inflicting further harm on Natalya – suggesting that Nikki may be next in line for a feud. Lynch, having returned from a year-long absence earlier in 2025, remains one of WWE’s most prominent and influential superstars, driving major storylines as the company heads toward upcoming marquee events.