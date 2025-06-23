Canelo Alvarez Teases Future WWE Appearance

A major name from the world of boxing may be making his way to a WWE ring in the future. Canelo Alvarez, the reigning Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion, hinted at a potential appearance during a recent press conference.

The press event was to promote the boxing superfight between Alvarez and Terence Crawford, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13, 2025. The event is being promoted by UFC President Dana White under his new boxing venture, which falls under the TKO Group Holdings corporate umbrella alongside WWE and UFC. This corporate synergy has led to increased crossover between the brands.

When asked at the press conference about potentially appearing on WWE programming, Alvarez gave a response that suggested discussions have already taken place.

“We’re talking about it,” Alvarez said. “Maybe. Maybe you will see me in WWE at some point.”

While Alvarez has not yet appeared for WWE, his opponent, Terence Crawford, made a notable appearance on the July 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown. During the show, Crawford was involved in a physical angle where he laid out former United States Champion Austin Theory with a punch, showing that WWE is open to featuring these high-profile boxers on their programming.