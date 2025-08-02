Cardi B Regrets Trash-Talking WWE Women Before SummerSlam

Cardi B has admitted she regrets exchanging trash talk with WWE women ahead of her hosting role at SummerSlam 2025. After interacting with the WWE women’s roster in person, the rapper acknowledged their physical presence compared to her own.

“I was talking a lot of smack with the WWE girls on Twitter for like two weeks. You know, the b***** are kinda big—I kinda changed my mind,” she explained in a humorous tone.

The remarks went viral across social media platforms. Cardi B is set to host at least the first night of SummerSlam 2025, marking a significant crossover between hip-hop and professional wrestling.

The Social Media Feuds

Chelsea Green: The conflict began when the former Women’s United States Champion compared herself to NBA legend Michael Jordan on social media. Cardi B responded dismissively, prompting Green to express frustration that Cardi was finally responding after months of attempting to get her attention.

Naomi: Cardi engaged in extended exchanges with Women’s World Champion Naomi, starting when she reacted to promotional material for Naomi’s title defense against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The interactions revealed Naomi as a Cardi B fan, adding entertainment value to their online sparring.

Bayley: The former multi-time champion challenged Cardi B, noting her availability at SummerSlam. Cardi’s response to Triple H was simply to “leave her at home.”

When the feuding escalated, Cardi tagged WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, stating “Listen @TripleH these girls trying me.”

Triple H responded: “I guess we’ll see who steps to you in person at #SummerSlam,” fueling speculation about potential physical involvement beyond hosting duties.