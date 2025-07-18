Update on Cardi B SummerSlam Status

An update on SummerSlam.

WWE’s next big PPV is only 15 days away, and the company has been busy building storylines and announcing matches for the show.

One big name that has been missing from all the promotion for the event, however, is that of Cardi B. The music star was announced as the host for the Biggest Party of the Summer back in April.

Though she has scarcely been included into the build for the show, making many wonder if her deal with the company had fallen apart.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on the situation after reaching out to the company in an official capacity. Per the site, nothing has changed regarding Cardi B’s status and the rapper is still set for the PPV in August.

The report also noted that WWE has long been making plans for the show with B in mind. Though they did not elaborate further, so it’s hard to say if this indicates a wrestling angle involving the female star being planned for the show.

Cardi B is not the only name from the music industry that will be at SummerSlam this year. Jelly Roll is set for a tag team match at the event and he’ll be making multiple WWE appearances in coming weeks. You can check out his WWE schedule before the show here.