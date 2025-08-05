Cardi B Teases She Will ‘Come For Y’all One Day’ In A WWE Ring

Fresh off her successful role as the host of the two-night SummerSlam, multi-platinum recording artist Cardi B is already teasing a potential future inside a WWE ring. In a new interview, she hinted that a match could be in her future.

While speaking with Complex Sports, Cardi B was asked if she would ever consider stepping into the ring to compete. She made it clear that while she’s not ready just yet, it is something she is considering for the future.

“I could get in the ring right now, what’s up? Who wanna challenge me — I ain’t there yet, but I’ll come for y’all one day,” she stated.

The comments come just days after Cardi B served as the official host for the massive SummerSlam premium live event at MetLife Stadium. She kicked off Night One of the event with a special opening promo and was featured in several backstage segments throughout the show, receiving praise from fans for her energy and enthusiasm.

Her tease of a future match comes after she has already engaged in social media altercations with current WWE superstars. In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, Cardi B exchanged words with both Bayley and Chelsea Green online, with Green even pitching the idea of them forming a tag team. These interactions, combined with her new comments, have fans buzzing about who she might “come for” if she ever decides to step into a WWE ring.