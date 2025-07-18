Cardi B Teases WWE Ring Debut After Triple H’s SummerSlam Comments

Cardi B has fired back at Triple H with a playful response that has WWE fans buzzing about the possibility of seeing the Grammy-winning rapper step into the squared circle.

The exchange began when WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked during a recent interview about the potential for Cardi B to make an in-ring appearance at SummerSlam 2025. His response was notably cautious, stating “I don’t know if anyone can control Cardi B, if she wants to I think it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it.”

Never one to back down from a challenge, Cardi B took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to respond directly to The Game’s comments. In her characteristic style, she posted: “Listen @TripleH these girls trying me ?” – a response that has sent wrestling fans into a frenzy speculating about what could unfold at WWE’s biggest summer event.

SummerSlam Hosting Duties Confirmed

The social media exchange comes as WWE continues to build toward SummerSlam 2025, where Cardi B has been confirmed as the host. The announcement was originally made back in April, though the rapper’s involvement in the show’s promotion had been notably minimal in recent weeks, leading some to question whether her deal with the company remained intact.

However, recent reports confirmed that nothing has changed regarding Cardi B’s status, and she remains locked in for the August pay-per-view event. The report also indicated that WWE has been making long-term plans for the show with the “WAP” hitmaker in mind, though specific details about potential wrestling angles involving the star remain under wraps.

The Final Countdown

With SummerSlam just weeks away, WWE will likely begin ramping up Cardi B’s involvement in the show’s promotion. Whether her hosting duties will extend beyond traditional celebrity appearances remains to be seen, but her latest social media activity has certainly added an intriguing wrinkle to the event’s narrative.

Cardi B won’t be the only music industry presence at SummerSlam 2025. Country star Jelly Roll is also set to participate in a tag team match at the event and has multiple WWE appearances scheduled in the coming weeks leading up to the show.

As WWE continues to build toward their biggest summer spectacular, all eyes will be on how the company incorporates Cardi B into the festivities – and whether Triple H’s prediction about being unable to control the rapper proves prophetic.

