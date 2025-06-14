Carlito Is ‘Back In Business’ As WWE Deal Officially Ends

Carlito is ready to work and compete anywhere now that his WWE contract is officially expired. In an Instagram post, Carlito confirmed the news that his deal has officially come to an end.

Carlito’s departure from WWE was confirmed in June 2025, but it was not a traditional release. Instead, Carlito shared that he had been informed that his contract would not be renewed when it expired, which is now the case.

Returning to WWE in 2023, Carlito became part of the Judgment Day in 2024 but never held gold during this run. Now, the cool Superstar is ready to show his talents outside of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.