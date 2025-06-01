Carlito Leaving WWE as Contract Not Renewed

WWE veteran Carlito confirmed Sunday that his contract will expire in two weeks and will not be renewed by the company, marking the end of his second tenure with WWE that began in 2023.

The 46-year-old wrestler announced his departure on social media, joking that WWE was demanding he pay back money for “apparently ‘stealing money’ from the company” after his lawyers reviewed his recent footage. Carlito concluded his announcement by thanking WWE and fans, writing “All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho!”





My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I… pic.twitter.com/H7depyZt5g — carlito (@Litocolon279) June 1, 2025

The news comes the same day that longtime WWE favorite R-Truth announced he is leaving the company after a 17-year run. Truth posted on social media: “Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride.”

Carlito, a member of The Judgment Day faction, had been working primarily in a comedic role since his 2023 return. Just one day before his announcement, he captured the WWC Puerto Rico Championship, defeating Ray Gonzalez at WWC Summer Madness.

R-Truth’s final WWE match was a loss to JC Mateo on Friday’s SmackDown, coming just over a week after facing WWE Champion John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Both departures represent the end of significant chapters for the wrestlers, with neither receiving traditional farewell storylines despite their lengthy tenures and fan popularity.