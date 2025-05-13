Carlito: Logan Paul Has Earned The Right To Be Called A Wrestler

Logan Paul has impressed in the ring ever since his wrestling debut in 2022, and has earned the right to be called a wrestler according to Carlito. Speaking to TalkSport, Carlito explained his stance of support for the former United States Champion.

“He can actually get in there and do some damage. I like when they come in and they actually take it seriously and then do great things.”

Carlito is pleased that WWE is “on a good streak” when it comes to celebrities in the ring as Paul isn’t the only impressive name competing. In recent years, talent such as Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and Pat McAfee have all shown they can handle the brutality of in-ring competition.

“They’re not just there to be a celebrity of just get their face on WWE TV. They actually put the work in and they’ve done great work.”

Carlito’s comments echo those of Triple H, who believes Paul is much more than a celebrity wrestler. Speaking at the post-Backlash press conference, WWE’s CCO argued that it was unfair for fans to see Paul as a celebrity first, instead of acknowledging his contributions to WWE.

Paul will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event against Jey Uso. It remains to be seen if the longest-reigning U.S. Champion of the past decade adds another title to his collection.