Carlito To Compete Outside WWE At WWC’s Summer Madness

Carlito is set to make a rare appearance outside WWE later this month as part of WWE’s ongoing willingness to work with other promotions. The Judgment Day member has been announced for WWC’s Summer Madness event on May 31 at the Pepín Cestero Arena in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

The news was confirmed by WWC (World Wrestling Council) who shared in a statement that WWE and WWC reached an agreement. WWC stated:

“WWE has reached an agreement with WWC in Puerto Rico. Adam Pearce has authorized Carlito to be present in the island to settle unfinished business.”

Carlito’s time in WWC began as a cameraman in 1999 but it wouldn’t be long before he became an in-ring competitor. In the company, he became the Puerto Rico Heavyweight Champion, a Carribean Heavyweight Champion, and a 17-time Universal Heavyweight Champion.

This marks Carlito’s first WWC appearance since the promotion’s 50th Anniversary Show in 2023, which occurred before he re-signed with WWE. Now fans will get to see the Cool Superstar return to his roots in Puerto Rico and show what he can do as part of WWC once more.