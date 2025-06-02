Carlito Referenced on WWE Raw After Contract Isn’t Renewed

Carlito may be gone from WWE RAW, but his presence was still felt inside the Judgment Day clubhouse during the show’s latest episode. Mere days after Carlito publicly confirmed that his WWE contract would not be renewed, fans were quick to spot his absence during the June 2, 2025 episode.

Carlito was missing from the group’s segment and wasn’t playing his PS5 as fans have come to expect. Still, Dominik Mysterio made sure Carlito’s spirit wasn’t forgotten. He quietly paid tribute by wearing a “That’s Not Cool” t-shirt, a nod to the former Superstar.

Carlito confirmed his WWE departure with a sarcastic—but pointed—tweet earlier this week. In the post, he joked that WWE had accused him of ‘stealing money’ before making clear he was grateful for all the company had done for him.

The former U.S., Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion returned to WWE in 2023 and aligned with the Judgment Day in 2024. Now, his future will be outside WWE, and while he’s gone, he’s clearly not forgotten.