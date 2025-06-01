Carlito, WWC
Judgment Day Adds Another Title As Carlito Wins Non-WWE Gold

by Thomas Lowson

Carlito has added more championship gold to the Judgment Day by capturing the WWC Championship in Puerto Rico. In his first non-WWE match in close to two years, Carlito captured the gold from Ray Gonzalez.

Carlito’s victory is the latest taste of championship gold for the Judgment Day. The group already holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles curtosy of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez while Dominik Mysterio is going strong as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Carlito’s win raises questions about his plans both in and out of WWE, and whether his new championship will be appearing on programming. Whatever comes, this is a huge win for the cool Superstar back in his home of Puerto Rico.

