Carlito Details Silent WWE Exit: Treat Me Like a Professional

Carlito’s most recent WWE run didn’t end with a big send-off on screen, or even a conversation between WWE and the cool Superstar backstage. Speaking on D-Von Dudley’s podcast on July 15, 2025, Carlito shared that his contract quietly expired without any real communication from higher-ups.

“The contract ended, and they decided not to renew. And yeah, it was like two weeks out, and I never went to them, they never came to me.”

Rather than a thorough discussion about their reasons for not renewing his contract, WWE simply told Carlito that he didn’t need to bother coming to Raw anymore. This struck a nerve with the former Judgment Day member, who argued that this was hardly the right way to do things.

“I’m a professional. Treat me like a professional. Don’t treat me like a mark or something. You know, I’ll do my job and that’s whatever.”

Carlito’s exit was never explained on WWE TV, and instead he simply vanished from his role with the Judgment Day. At the time, many fans bemoaned WWE, not just for cutting Carlito, but doing so without a proper send-off.

Now, Carlito is ready to explore his opportunties beyond WWE. Whatever comes next, the 46-year-old wrestler hopes his next employer handles him like a professional, something he feels the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world failed to do.