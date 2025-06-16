Carlito Regrets WWE Exit: Dropped Stories Disrespect Fans

Carlito isn’t surprised that his time with WWE has ended, but he is disappointed by how it happened. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Carlito shared that his two-year return to WWE went better than he had hoped.

“I wasn’t too surprised or too shocked [at being released], you know what I mean? I signed for two years and it actually went better than I thought it would go.”

Carlito’s exit brought an abrupt end to his time with the Judgment Day, a role he had been in for the better part of a year. With no explanation on screen for his removal, Carlito regrets how things ended.

“They could have told me and I would [have said], ‘OK,’ then at least let me finish up the story for Judgment Day so they can keep on going. It’s, you know, I think it’s a disrespect to the fans… they just dropped the storylines.”

Carlito’s comedic antics with the Judgment Day had been a hit with fans, making his exit even more distressing. Since his time with WWE ended, the on-screen product has not addressed his exit, instead acting like he was never there.

Shortly before being released, Carito returned to Puerto Rico’s World Wrestling Council, where fans can expect to see more of him.