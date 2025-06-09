Carlito’s First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

Carlito, who didn’t have his contract with WWE renewed, has been announced for an independent appearance during SummerSlam weekend.

Wrestlecon announced today that Carlito will be a featured guest at their convention at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey. He will be available for autographs and photo opportunities on Friday, August 1, from 2 PM to 6 PM, and Saturday, August 2, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

This marks his first booking since his WWE departure was announced. His appearance adds to a loaded guest list that spans multiple generations and promotions.

Other announced names include Sting, The Great Muta, Rob Van Dam, The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy), Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Saraya, Rikishi, and Abdullah the Butcher. Several other wrestling legends and current stars will also be appearing, including Lex Luger, The Honky Tonk Man, Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Cardona, and Dan Spivey appearing as his Waylon Mercy character.