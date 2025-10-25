Carmella Criticizes WWE Over Corey Graves’ Limited Paternity Leave

In October 2025, Carmella and Corey Graves became parents once again after the birth of the couple’s second child. Though the arrival of Bram Julian Polinsky was a joyous event, it was a time that Graves couldn’t appreciate for long.

Mere days after the arrival of Bram, Graves was back at work behind the commentary desk at WWE events. In her Instagram Stories, Carmella explained how Graves’ time-off came to an abrupt end.

“His paternity leave started a week early, and since Bram was past his due date, by the time he was born, Matt had to go back to work. He had to go back like five days after we came home from the hospital, which sucks.”

Carmella wishes that WWE could have been more flexible and give Graves more time off after the birth of Bram. While she appreciates that Graves was present for the birth of his child, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion wishes things had gone differently.

“I guess I’d rather have him leave a little early postpartum than have him miss the birth of his child. So we had to compromise. I still think he should have WAY more time off than just five days after the baby’s born. That’s crazy.”

WWE has often had a complicated time handling pregnancies, including infamously cutting Dawn Marie in 2005 while she was pregnant. While WWE has improved its handling of pregnant stars since then, such as the currently-pregnant Naomi, Carmella believes much more could be done to help couples.

Carmella is proud to be a mom after previously suffering an ectopic pregnancy after an earlier miscarriage. While time will tell if she ever returns to the ring, she hopes WWE is able to be more giving for talent waiting to welcome a child.