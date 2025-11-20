Carmelo Hayes And Kelani Jordan Announce Wedding Timeline

WWE stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan have shared an update on their wedding plans, which were first announced when the couple got engaged over the summer.

Speaking with TV Insider, Kelani Jordan, who wrestles for WWE’s NXT brand, confirmed the goal date for their marriage. “We’re planning on getting married toward the end of next year. That is the goal,” Jordan told the outlet.

The goal date of late 2026 allows both athletes time to focus on their demanding in-ring careers. The couple’s engagement was announced earlier this summer.

Current Status Hayes is currently a part of the SmackDown brand and is competing in the prestigious “Last Time is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final opponent. Hayes’ first-round match is scheduled for this week’s SmackDown on Friday, November 21, where he is set to face the heel Bronson Reed.

Jordan, meanwhile, is a reigning champion for the TNA brand. However, she recently lost her TNA Knockouts World Championship in a Triple Threat match to Léi Y?ng Lee at NXT Gold Rush: Week 2. Prior to the match, Jordan had successfully held the title for several weeks and was the first talent to win the NXT Women’s North American Championship.