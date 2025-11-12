Carmelo Hayes Slams Baseless Claim Of Issues With Paul Heyman

Carmelo Hayes has slammed a recent claim involving himself and Paul Heyman, saying that the claim could not be further from the truth. On X, an account from someone called Larissa, who describes themselves as a journalist, said that ‘sources’ in WWE have claimed that Paul Heyman refuses to work with Hayes. Larissa added that Heyman won’t even look Hayes in the eye and pitched Logan Paul to join The Vision instead of the former WWE NXT Champion.

This claim earned a response from Hayes, who questioned what Lariss was hoping to accomplish with this baseless claim. Hayes said that this claim about Heyman “couldn’t be further from the truth.” Larissa would delete their ‘news’, but you can see a screenshot of the interaction below.

Hayes has been part of WWE’s main roster for over a year now after an impressive run in WWE NXT. While it’s unclear if he and Heyman have worked closely during that time, there’s no evidence that the WWE Hall of Famer has any issue working with ‘Him.’

This situation shows the dangers of social media where so many are able to make claims without proof. While Hayes was able to make clear that the post from Larissa was misinformation, fans should remember to have a critical eye on what they see on X and other platforms.