Carmelo Hayes Is Choosing Violence After Latest Miz Ambush

Carmelo Hayes is through playing nice after his latest run-in with former tag team partner The Miz. During the October 31 edition of WWE SmackDown, Hayes was attacked by The Miz following the former NXT Champion’s win over Kit Wilson.

Taking to X, Hayes made it clear that he’s ready to get violent with his responses to The Miz. Declaring that “I’m choosing violence,” Hayes said that the ‘Melo Don’t Miz’ tag team can ‘Rest In P***.”

This isn’t the first time Hayes has teased going after Miz. Following the pair’s brawl on the October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Melo made clear that The Miz is at the top of his ‘hitlist.’

Done jumping thru hoops and hurdles. The first name on the hitlist. The Miz ? https://t.co/gDrp7gWrHS — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) October 23, 2025

Hayes and Miz began teaming in February of this year and would best LA Knight and Miz’s former ally R-Truth in their first match as a team. Their alliance lasted until the October 3, episode of 2025, when Miz turned on Hayes.

Hayes was called up to WWE’s main roster in 2024 after a successful run in WWE NXT. It remains to be seen what exactly he has in store for his former tag team partner.