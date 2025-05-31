Latest On Cathy Kelley’s Upcoming Acting Debut

In May 2025, Cathy Kelley announced that she was working on her first movie, in a major moment for the WWE interviewer/media personality. Now more has come to light about Kelley’s break into the world of acting.

According to a report from Deadline, Kelley has joined the cast of the action-comedy Karate Ghost. The film will include Tim Rozon, Colton Gobbo, Jim Belushi, Bobby Lee, and others, and is currently in production in Toronto. The film is being directed by James Mark, who has worked on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the Twisted Metal series that stars AEW’s Samoa Joe.

Karate Ghost is set in a bizarre town governed by outlandish karate laws and will follow a lonely teenage who connects with the ghost of his late father’s favorite action movie hero. The story will be one of supernatural mentorship as well as a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

While Kelley’s exact role is yet to be revealed, this is a huge step for her. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on wrestlers in the world of acting.