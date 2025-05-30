Cedric Alexander Calls For WWE Cruiserweight Title Return: “Should Have Never Got Rid Of It”

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander believes WWE made a mistake by discontinuing the Cruiserweight Championship and the 205 Live brand and advocates for it to return. Speaking on Knockouts and 3 Counts, Alexander, who WWE released in February 2025, detailed why a dedicated division for smaller wrestlers is essential.

“Oh! God, yes. 100 percent (WWE should bring back the Cruiserweight Title). They should have never got rid of it to begin with,” Alexander stated. He feels WWE “kind of just gave up on 205 Live as a whole… after me, Buddy (Matthews) and (Mustafa) Ali left.”

Alexander argued that such a division provides opportunities for wrestlers that they may not get otherwise.

“I think the cruiserweight division or light heavyweight… should have never left because it gives more guys that opportunity to succeed because no matter who’s in charge at WWE… it’s always gonna be a big man’s game.” He added, “Not everyone can be a Rey Mysterio where they can be a smaller guy and still get the same kind of respect, and having that cruiserweight, junior heavyweight-style exclusive to more of those kinds of guys, it really helps.”

He also compared it to weight classes in combat sports, suggesting it adds realism and allows for matchups like “a Fénix against Penta… and let ‘em just go crazy.”