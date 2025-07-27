Chad Gable Breaks Character, Confirms WrestleMania Match as El Grande Americano

Chad Gable made a surprising script-breaking comment during a recent appearance at a Minnesota Twins baseball game, publicly acknowledging his masked performance at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking candidly to Twins TV, Gable stated he “wrestled his first singles match at WrestleMania back in April,” directly confirming what WWE programming has kept separate – that he performed as the masked El Grande Americano at the premium live event.

This admission breaks kayfabe, as Gable’s on-screen character has consistently denied any connection to El Grande Americano. The masked persona appeared at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20, 2025, marking a significant moment in Gable’s transition from tag team specialist to singles competitor.

The Raw superstar has been recovering from rotator cuff surgery following an active period that included winning the WWE Speed Championship as El Grande Americano against Dragon Lee on June 11, and challenging for the AAA Mega Championship against Nic Nemeth on June 15. He also competed in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on July 6.

Gable’s baseball game appearance comes during his injury recovery period, with the wrestler previously indicating optimism about a quicker-than-expected return to WWE programming. His candid acknowledgment of the El Grande Americano connection provides rare insight into WWE’s storytelling mechanics.

The former American Alpha and Alpha Academy member’s comments highlight the ongoing evolution of his singles career, which has gained momentum since his masked WrestleMania appearance earlier this year.