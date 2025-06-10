Chad Gable Won’t Hide His Nipples Amid Americano Speculation

At WWE Money in the Bank, the commentary team once again discussed whether Chad Gable and El Grande Americano, with talk turning to the pair’s respective nipples. While Michael Cole argued that Gable and Americano have identical nipples, this claim was met with bewilderment by Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett.

Appearing on Raw Recap, Gable responded to the unusual on-air commentary and made it clear he doesn’t want the topic brought up again.

“Well, I heard there was an extensive conversation about my nipples on that pay-per-view broadcast, so let’s put an end to any Chad Gable nipple talk right now.”

Gable has always rejected the notion that he and Americano are one and the same. In the interview, Gable bawked at the idea that nipples will become key identifiers like fingerprints.

“I don’t try to hide them—there’s nothing to hide. Nipples look alike, so what are you gonna tell me, you’re gonna try to match someone’s nipples? Are you crazy? What are we doing here?”

Despite the bizarre debate, Gable has had a standout week including headlining WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and competing on Raw. In terms of his nipples, Gable won’t hide what he has, no matter what Michael Cole has to say.