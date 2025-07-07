Chad Gable
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Chad Gable Reveals Creative Project Amid WWE Injury

by Thomas Lowson

Chad Gable may be hurt, but he isn’t letting a serious shoulder injury sideline his ceative spark. On July 4, the former Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to announce his creative.

“Rekindling my love for filmmaking/editing and working on a little personal project to share with all of you. I’ll drop more details soon, but as for today, Happy 4th of July! Enjoy your friends, family, and freedom!”

On July 6, Gable posted a teaser for The Renewal—a documentary project chronicling his injury, surgery, and ongoing recovery. Not only does Gable want fans to see his finished project, but also the behind the scenes making of The Renewal.

Gable’s injury has seen him undergo surgery and it remains unclear when fans can expect him back. Nevertheless, Gable is turning adversity into opportunity by using this setback to continue to tell stories to fans.

Chad Gable Won’t Hide His Nipples Amid Americano Speculation
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News