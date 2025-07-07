Chad Gable Reveals Creative Project Amid WWE Injury

Chad Gable may be hurt, but he isn’t letting a serious shoulder injury sideline his ceative spark. On July 4, the former Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to announce his creative.

“Rekindling my love for filmmaking/editing and working on a little personal project to share with all of you. I’ll drop more details soon, but as for today, Happy 4th of July! Enjoy your friends, family, and freedom!”

On July 6, Gable posted a teaser for The Renewal—a documentary project chronicling his injury, surgery, and ongoing recovery. Not only does Gable want fans to see his finished project, but also the behind the scenes making of The Renewal.

Gable’s injury has seen him undergo surgery and it remains unclear when fans can expect him back. Nevertheless, Gable is turning adversity into opportunity by using this setback to continue to tell stories to fans.