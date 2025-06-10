Chad Gable On Worlds Collide: “It Was Probably The Most Special Day Of My Career”

Chad Gable had a whirlwind weekend, and he’s calling it the most special of his entire career. He wrestled in three high-profile matches over three days, including headlining the historic WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

On the official Raw Recap podcast, Gable reflected on the pressure of main-eventing the first major collaboration-type event between the two companies against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

“It was probably the most special day of my entire career,” Gable said. “The AAA thing… was an opportunity and pressure like I’ve never felt because it’s this new relationship that we’ve started… that falls on my shoulders as being part of the first main event. You better deliver.”

Later that same night, Gable competed as his masked alter-ego, El Grande Americano, in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He then went on to face AJ Styles on Raw just two days later.

He believes the Worlds Collide event was a massive success that created a huge buzz for the new partnership. It also helped renew the passion of Corey Graves, who called the show with Konnan: