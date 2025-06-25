Chad Gable Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery

WWE Raw star Chad Gable has been a breakout star over the last few years, but it appears he will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Gable was written off television on this past week’s episode of Raw when Penta attacked him, and it’s now been confirmed the angle was done to cover for a legitimate injury.

According to a report from PWInsider, the word making the rounds among talent is that Chad Gable is slated to undergo surgery in early July. At this time, the specific nature of the injury remains unknown, and there is no timetable for his return to the ring.

Unfortunately, the injury is timed, as Gable has been a consistent and entertaining presence on Monday nights with his heel “coach” persona for the Alpha Academy. His absence will likely force WWE to adjust creative plans for his faction and the storylines he was involved in.

Gable joins a growing list of sidelined WWE talent, which includes Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Liv Morgan, who are all dealing with significant injuries. We wish Chad Gable a full and speedy recovery.