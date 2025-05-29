Chad Gable Joins 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Promotion in Minneapolis

The Special Olympic Games in 2026 will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the home of WWE Raw Superstar Chad Gable. Taking to X, Gable shared his involvement with next year’s games, as he informed some athletes that they’ll be representing Team Minnesota at the Special Olympics’ USA Games next year. Not only did Gable break the exciting news, but he allowed the athletes to visit his home gym.

I had the incredible honor of breaking the news to these amazing human beings that they’ll be representing Team Minnesota at the @SpecialOlympics 2026 USA Games in our home state!



And they came to my home gym for it!@SOMinnesota #2026USAGames #CallingAllChampions@WWE pic.twitter.com/jB6gUOVsht — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) May 28, 2025

In March 2024, Gable spoke to Fightful about the Special Olympics and shared his excitement for the 2026 games. At the time, Gavle confirmed that he had specifically requested to be part of the promotion for the games, and had been told “I will be a huge part of that.”

The partnership between WWE and Special Olympics is a longstanding and impactful collaboration that began in 1995 and has grown. For the 2014 USA Games, WWE participated in the opening ceremony, and The Big Show engaged with the athletes. The former WWE Champion also served as a goodwill ambassador at the World Games in 2015, and there have been several examples of partnership in the years since.