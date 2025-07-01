Chad Gable Successfully Undergoes Surgery, Promises Quick Return

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has successfully undergone surgery and shared an optimistic update with fans on social media, indicating his recovery is already underway.

In a message posted to his social media accounts, Gable appeared in good spirits following the procedure. “I made it,” the former WWE Tag Team Champion told his followers, providing immediate reassurance about the surgery’s success.

True to his character, Gable maintained his sense of humor even during recovery. He noted with amusement that the movie Rambo was playing in the background during his post-surgery video, adding a lighthearted touch to what could have been a concerning update for fans. Gable made a bold promise about his comeback timeline.

“I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!” – Chad Gable

This assurance suggests that whatever procedure Gable underwent was not expected to sideline him for an extended period, which will come as welcome news to WWE creative teams and fans alike.

Impact on WWE Programming

Gable has been a consistent presence in WWE programming, known for his technical wrestling ability and recent character development. His quick recovery timeline indicates minimal disruption to ongoing storylines and future booking plans.

The wrestling community has responded positively to Gable’s update, with fans expressing support for his recovery and anticipation for his return to the ring.